Augusta Fire/EMA seeking personal protective equipment donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire/EMA and the Georgia Department of Public Health are asking for donations of necessary personal protective equipment.

The Department is seeking donations of excess PPE items for firefighters/EMTs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items needed are as follows:

Medical exam gloves (late or vinyl)

N95 masks

Surgical gowns

Safety eyewear

Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James released the following statement,

“There is a national shortage of these supplies across the country. Leadership is working with our state and local partners to maintain our supply, but if there are businesses out there willing to help protect Augusta’s first responders, we’d appreciate their support in this extraordinary time.”



If a company wishes to donate, please contact Augusta Fire/EMA at (706) 821-

2909 to schedule a drop off at the administration building at 3117 Deans Bridge Rd.

