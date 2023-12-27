AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – While you’ve been gathering with your loved ones this holiday season, germs and viruses have been gathering as well. Coughing, sneezing, fever, congestion, shortness of breath, aches and chills are all symptoms of a viral infection.

Local doctors and healthcare providers said that, since November, they’ve seen more cases of multiple viruses – with the flu being number one.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of flu A and B, we have been seeing some RSV, we’ve also been seeing COVID,” said Jina Anderson, a nurse practitioner at Physicians United Urgent Care.

The CDC is reporting that both Georgia and South Carolina are in the “very high” range for flu cases.

“Influenza A has been more common than B but there’s a good bit of overlap,” said Dr. Mark Newtown with MedNow Urgent Care. “We have seen several cases of COVID everyday in one of our offices or more. So, we do have both of those going on, and then of course a lot of them where they get tested for both, then find out it’s not either of them.”

If it’s not the flu or COVID, Dr. Newtown said it’s usually a rhinovirus, which causes a common cold. He recommends getting tested to be sure, especially if you’re experiencing severe, rapid-onset symptoms. “You want to get tested so you know if it’s influenza or COVID because the good news is both of those do have medication,” Dr. Newton said. “But, what’s key about it is both of those medications need to be started as early as possible to do the most benefit and decrease complications the most.”

While there are many ways to help prevent getting sick, doctors want to remind you of a few key things.

“Wash your hands, keep your hands away from your mouth and your nose, and, if you can, wear a mask to protect others,” Anderson said.