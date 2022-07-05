AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – AU Health is updating their visitation policies in light of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the CSRA.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, visitors to any AU Health facility will be required to wear a medical-grade face mask while in the building and will be required to observe proper hand hygiene.

In the event visitors do not have a mask, Blue Coat Ambassadors at the hospital entrances will provide one, as well as ensure visitors follow proper hand hygiene.

No support persons will be permitted with patients who have COVID-19 while the health system remains on active precautions.

Family presence for non-COVID patients will be modified to two support persons at a time.

Waiting rooms will remain open with physical distancing. In person or large gatherings/meetings are permitted with physical distancing and mask-wearing.

AU Health remains committed to the safety of its patients, visitors and staff. These visitation requirements will be readjusted when it is safe to do so.