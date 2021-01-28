AU Health hosts pop-up vaccine clinics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University is hosting pop-up vaccine clinics for phase 1A of vaccine distribution, and appointments are filling up fast.

Thursday at Warren Baptist Church’s The Edge, appointments began at 1:30 P.M., and people began lining up around 1 P.M.

“These appointments were filling up within an hour of us putting them on the website,” site coordinator, Britney Wilkinson said.

At The Edge alone, 282 people were vaccinated Thursday.

That number includes Susan Wooten, who works in Richmond County’s Board of Education Office.

She says she felt getting the vaccine was the right thing to do, and the experience of getting the actual shot was “uneventful.”

She says she isn’t worried about reported side effects of the vaccine.

“I’ve decided it was the right thing to do. You have to make a decision and go ahead and do what’s best for everybody,” Wooten said.

As AU gets more of the vaccine, they will make additional appointments available. There will be more pop-up clinics in the coming days, but the appointments fill up quickly.

“We’re hoping over the next two weeks, pop-up sites dates are filled, but we’re hoping to be in a more permanent location,” Wilkinson said.

AU officials say appointments can only be made online, and not by phone.

“When you register for the first one, you’re automatically registered for the second one at the time you can come then, so you got both of them set up,” Wooten said.

CLICK HERE to see AU’s vaccine clinic schedule.