WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration says it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors’ offices around the country.

States will be able to request doses of the prescription flu medication Tamiflu kept in the Strategic National Stockpile from the federal Health and Human Services department.

The department is not releasing how many doses will be made available.

The Food and Drug Administration has not reported a shortage of Tamiflu.

However, the federal agency says the prescription antibiotic amoxicillin is in short supply due to increased demand.