Anti-anxiety medication recalled due to infection risk

by: CNN Newsource

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (CNN) – Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling a single lot of anti-anxiety medication – commonly sold as Xanax.

Xanax is the brand name for the anti-anxiety medication – Alprazolam.

The company believes the recalled product could potentially contain a foreign substance, causing a risk of illness.

The voluntary recall includes bottles containing 500 half milligram tablets.

The lot number is 8-0-8-2-7-0-8 and the expiration date is September 2020.

Mylan says the pills were distributed in the U.S. between July and August.

