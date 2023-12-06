AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Emergency Services is introducing cutting-edge CPR devices. “I think that we can start shaving off some seconds on putting this device on and getting the ball rolling,” crew chief paramedic Julia Labrador said.

Labrador is one of nearly seven dozen EMTs participating in hands-on training with the new auto pulse CPR device, the Auto Pulse NXT. Aiken County EMS is the first EMS service in the world to deploy this innovative device.

“Aiken County likes to be on the cutting edge of technology and to deploy the best and newest equipment so that we can provide the best service to our citizens and visitors,” Aiken County EMS trainer Thomas Edwards added. “We’ve been working on this project for a very long time.”

The machine does mechanical chest compressions during emergencies, and it helps the providers move patients without stopping the life-saving measures. “It uses a band to administer automated compressions, for us while we do other things like airway and worry about what our monitor’s doing and try to help save a patient,” Labrador shared.

“Seems to be a little more user friendly, to letting you know, Hey, you’ve been, you know, paused for too long or you need to do this or do that,” Aiken EMS crew chief paramedic Chris Gregory added.

CPR feedback is improved in real-time with the newer cardiac monitors. The heartbeat or breathing can be monitored and adjusted better.

“Glad to see that technology is approved, improved, and it’s amazing how it’s just, you know, improved over all the, all the years,” Gregory said.

The company that makes AutoPulse NXT devices, ZOLL, trained the staff on them. Once training is complete, they’ll be added to 16 ambulances.

“It was an interesting experience, and I’m looking forward to using it and implementing it in the field for my next arrest,” Labrador added.