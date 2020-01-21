1st confirmed case of new coronavirus reported in Washington state: CDC

(ABC NEWS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said the first case of the new coronavirus that has sickened nearly 300 people in Asia has been reported in a patient in Washington State.

At least six people have died, according to officials.

Chinese authorities have said the outbreak began in a seafood and live animal market in the city of Wuhan, China.

Cases have also been reported in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

The U.S. began screening for the new virus at three U.S. airports in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles on Friday.

As authorities in China try to control and contain the outbreak, the World Health Organization will meet Wednesday in Geneva to decide whether or not to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.