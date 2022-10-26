AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A new study shows that Georgia ranks number ten on a list of the top states in the country where the most witches live.

The study conducted by PsychicSource shows that Georgia ranks high due to the number of spiritually connected people searching for psychics and healing crystals, in particular jasper (health). Georgia joined New Jersey and New York in the top three of people searching for psychics.

Witchy Georgians were also known for their ill will, being the only state out of fifty that searched for “revenge spells.”

The witchiest states in the country include Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Wyoming was the most interested in spell casting but was the least witchy state in the country. Oregon was most interested in healing crystals. All the states had interests in love and beauty spells.

South Carolina ranked 27th out of fifty states. Most spiritually connected South Carolinians interested in spells sought ‘attraction spells.’

The study was based on search terms in each state and how many searches each term had over the course of one year, from there a ranking was revealed for each state.

For more findings and information on the study, click here.