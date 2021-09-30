Will McCranie’s pickle brand, Will’s Dills, is a smash hit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Will McCranie, born and raised in Augusta, is well-known for making music with his bands Bodega Cat and Sweet Burrito.

Lately, his name has been coming up around town for a different reason.

Will is the founder and creator of “Will’s Dills,” a brand of pickle that has become popular in the CSRA.

“I always made pickles as my personal party trick and I got a little bored during quarantine and we just started it really innocently and the community wouldn’t let it die,” said McCranie.

Will’s Dills is celebrating its one-year anniversary and can now be found in several local businesses across the CSRA.

“Primarily, you can find them at the Southern Salad downtown on Broad Street between 10th and 11th. Pineapple Ink Tavern, that’s right on the corner, 10th and Broad also serves them in their Bloody Mary’s on Sundays. You can find them at Stay Social in some of the dishes out there in Evans and Roots Produce has recently picked us up and Savannah River Brewery,” said McCranie.

With all the chatter surrounding Will’s Dills, we had to stop by to visit McCranie and his crew to see what all the talk is about.

“We try to take everything that we love about pickles and really just distill it down into what we do. It’s all focused on being super fresh. These are not your grandma’s pickles that’s been on a shelf forever and ever. Really, while it’s a pickled item, it’s definitely treated more like a fresh food. So, you can see all the beautiful ingredients in there. You see the onions, the peppers, the dill, all that stuff. It’s really a ‘what you see is what you get’ kind of experience,” said McCranie.

Will’s Dills are in demand, which McCranie attributes to community support.

“The community, as a whole, has been amazing. Folks like the Usry’s down at Fat Man’s have been big supporters…a great sounding board. Really just my team – Josh, Alex, and Lindsay. I really could not have done this without them and I just thank everybody who’s been a part of it. This has been just, absolutely, a trip and I’m laughing to this day that we get to do this,” said McCranie.