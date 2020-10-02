Virginia woman turns pie ‘sculptures’ into social media sensation

(WJBF) – A woman has made her quarantine hobby into a social media sensation.

Virginia-based artist Karen Freidt has been getting some attention for her intricately decorated pie “sculptures”.

The NASA retiree started sharing her work on Instagram after battling pneumonia earlier this year and quarantining during the pandemic. Even though she only recently started baking, her creations have gone viral.

She got a shout out in Vogue and her work even caught the eye of renown fashion designer Anna Sui. The designer was so impressed, she used one of the pies as the inspiration for her line “Heartland’.

Freidt plans to publish her own design book next year. In the meantime, she has been using her new-found fame to help feed others in need. After her story went viral, she had raised more than $5,000 for Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. That’s enough to feed more than 20,000 people.

