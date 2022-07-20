(WJBF) – National Hot Dog Day is always the third Wednesday in July and it’s a way to celebrate one of the worlds most popular foods.

Whether you decide to go outside and grill your own, or picking up one on your lunch break, finding the right dog, for National Hot Dog Day is important.

For those who plan on going out and buying a hot dog, we reached out to the community and asked some of their go to places to buy a hot dog.

Costco was mentioned the most out of any place and it’s because by now it’s a tradition. Costco has served since 1985 and has become one of the companies staples. Plenty of people go shopping at Costco and grab a hot dog while they’re waiting on a loved one.

2. Farmhaus Burger

You may know Farmhaus for it’s tasty burgers, but did you also know that it has hot dogs? Try out one of their “Chili n Cheese” dogs and enjoy the day.

3. Sno-Cap Drive-In

Sno-Cap Drive-In has been owned and operated since 1964 and is a great place to stop by with your family. The also happen to have several hot dogs to choose from. You can get a short, long, or sausage dog depending on what you’re in the mood for. Try out the Snocap which has chili, cheddar, slaw, and mustard.

4. Five Guys

Five Guys is another burger place that has some pretty good hot dogs. They have several dogs to choose from including a bacon cheese dog that you have to try.

5. Back Paddle Brewing

If you are in Lincolnton you definitely want to stop by this place. They’re a veteran owned and operated nano brewery, with plenty of options. In 2021 they were the winner of Augusta Magazine’s Best Music Bar, so stop in grab a hot dog, a beer, and relax.

6. MC Hot Dogs

Located on Milledgeville Rd, Augusta, GA, MC Hot Dogs is considered a hidden gem by some. Try their hot dogs and fully loaded fries.

7. Top Dawg Tavern

Why not get a dog from Top Dawg when it’s in the name. Stop in and try their Coney Island Dogs if you’re having a meal.

8. Grumpy’s Sports Pub

This Aiken spot’s hot dogs have people talking. Add chili, gouda or cheddar cheese, kraut, onion, relish, jalapenos, and more to your dog while you’re at Grumpy’s.

9. Hildebrandt’s Delicatessen

This family owned German inspired delicatessen is a great place to try if you’ve never been. As far as hot dogs they feature a sausage dog, a bratwurst, and a loaded hot dog.

10. Definitely Delicious

Definitely Delicious is a modern southern eatery located in McCormick County. While they have plenty to choose from on the menu, you have to try their chili dogs. All of their dogs are served with a sweet homemade chili.

These are just some of the many places you can stop by for National Hot Dog Day. So take some time out of your day and go celebrate.