Taco Bell wants to help you spice up your Thanksgiving

(CNN) – Looking for a way to spice up Thanksgiving dinner?

Well, Taco Bell has just the thing.

The company wants you to take its tacos, stick them in a blender, and serve them as bisque this Thanksgiving — seriously.

The food chain released a recipe for the concoction on its blog.

The first step is to hit up taco bell for its rolled chicken taco party pack — featuring six rolled chicken tacos and six crunchy tacos.

But that’s not all — you’re going to need a few more ingredients.

They include garlic, onion, broth, heavy whipping cream and cilantro.

Taco Bell recommends using a cast iron stock-pot to pull it all together.