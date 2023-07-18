AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Nashville, Tenn. based eatery, Peach Cobbler Factory, will add a new location to the Peach State, right here in the CSRA.

Though there is currently no word yet on where in Augusta the new location will be, when it opens, it will be the 20th one to come to Georgia.

The dessert restaurant offers several varieties of cobblers, banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, cookies and “pudd-n shakes.”

The company was founded in 2013 and since then, they have expanded to have more than 100 locations across 20 states.