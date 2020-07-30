Mustard Beer is real, but how does it taste with hot dogs?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — To celebrate National Mustard Day, how about making a toast with Mustard Beer?

French’s Mustard has partnered with Oskar Blues Brewery to create this new pint.

“This is the mustard that’s sipped, not squeezed,” the brewery said in a statement. “For National Mustard Day, we created the brightest brewski you’ll ever taste, perfect for summer barbecues.”

Grab a pint of #MustardBeer and make a toast to good taste. 🍺 We partnered with @oskarblues for #NationalMustardDay to bring you a new way to mustard, available 8/1. Go to https://t.co/93m7GMJKpL to learn more. While supplies last. 21+. US Only. pic.twitter.com/LssNqidMkg — French's (@Frenchs) July 29, 2020

Beer flavors have expanded over the years from Strawberry Shortcake to Wild Onion Pumpkin Ale.

Now comes Mustard Beer, described as “a semi-tart tropical wheat beer infused with citrus fruits.”

You can buy this new creation starting Aug. 1, which happens to be National Mustard Day. It is only available in the United States.