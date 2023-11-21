The the video above, find out why Mary Morrison and John Lynn had to call the turkey hotline.

(WJBF) – Sooooooo….Thanksgiving is only a couple days away and if this is your first time trying to master the almighty bird, you may want or NEED some help.

Butterball says, “We got you”!!

For 42-years, it’s helped home cooks get that turkey on the table.

For all your turkey questions, big and small, you can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456 every day this week, even on Thanksgiving Day.

The Talk-Line will assist in the best ways to roast and grill a turkey, as well as ways to handle your bird, including:

How to choose a turkey;

How to thaw a frozen turkey;

How to stuff a turkey;

How to brine a turkey;

How to inject a turkey;

How to marinate a turkey.



The turkey talk line is open until December 24th.