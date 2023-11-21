The the video above, find out why Mary Morrison and John Lynn had to call the turkey hotline.
(WJBF) – Sooooooo….Thanksgiving is only a couple days away and if this is your first time trying to master the almighty bird, you may want or NEED some help.
Butterball says, “We got you”!!
For 42-years, it’s helped home cooks get that turkey on the table.
For all your turkey questions, big and small, you can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456 every day this week, even on Thanksgiving Day.
The Talk-Line will assist in the best ways to roast and grill a turkey, as well as ways to handle your bird, including:
- How to choose a turkey;
- How to thaw a frozen turkey;
- How to stuff a turkey;
- How to brine a turkey;
- How to inject a turkey;
- How to marinate a turkey.
The turkey talk line is open until December 24th.