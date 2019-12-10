It’s National Lager Day

(CNN) – Raise your glass to one of the world’s most popular alcoholic beverages… because today is National Lager Day.

National Lager Day is celebrated every year on December 10th.

There’s no particular reason for that chosen date – but who needs a reason to drink beer?!

The cold-conditioning process used to make lagers distinguishes it from other beers.

In appearance, lagers can be pale, amber, or even somewhat dark.

However, they are generally lighter brews — often described as “crisp” and “refreshing.

So grab a pint glass and pour yourself some liquid pleasure.