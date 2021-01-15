Hot Pockets recalled because they may contain pieces of plastic, glass

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling more than 700,000 pounds of Hot Pockets because they may be contaminated with pieces of glass or hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company said they’ve received four complaints of consumers finding glass and plastic pieces in their frozen, not-ready-to-eat pepperoni Hot Pockets. One of those complaints involved a “minor oral injury,” according to the USDA.

The recalled Hot Pockets were sold in 54-ounce packages and have one of the following lot codes: 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 or 0321544614. They also have “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” and establishment number “EST. 7721A” printed on the box.

The Hot Pockets were sold at retails stores nationwide between Nov. 13-16 of last year.

Anyone who purchased a box of the recalled Hot Pockets is urged not to eat them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.