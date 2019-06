AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – When you think of the 4th of July, you think about fireworks and food.

Moria Santos and Jenna Chiles from Wild Wing Café stopped by Television Park with a a recipe for honey lime sriracha wings.

Recipe:

Sriracha 1 ⅔ cup

Honey ⅔ cup

Fresh Lime juice ¼ cup (approx 3 limes)

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice ⅔ cups (approx 2 oranges)

Chopped cilantro ⅓ cup

Place all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix well to combine