Deep frying safety for your Thanksgiving Turkey

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire and EMA Department wants you to not only have a happy Thanksgiving, but a safe one as well. That’s why they want you to know what not to do when frying a turkey.

The number of structure fires doubles on Thanksgiving Day compared to any other day of the year. They say it’s important to be aware of how to protect yourself and your property.

“You have to thaw the bird out. Normally the bird is not thawed out or the grease is too hot, also they put the setup indoors. You shouldn’t do it indoors you should do it outside. You should have a flat level with plenty of ventilation. Grease should be between 350-375 degrees and your bird should be thawed out,” says Chief Kelsey Beasley

The U.S. Fire Administration says that between 2014 and 2015, an average of 5 people died and around 2,400 residential buildings were damaged due to the misuse of large propane fryers.