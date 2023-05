BRENHAM, Tx. (WJBF) – Blue Bell has released its latest flavor of ice cream…Dr Pepper Float!

Dr Pepper Float is creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.

The new flavor arrives in stores beginning today in 23 states including Georgia and South Carolina.

Dr Pepper Float will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.