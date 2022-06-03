(WJBF) – For years, the popularity of food trucks has been on the rise, and knowing where to find the right one for you can be tough.

Here’s a list of just some of the food trucks in our area, with links to see what their schedules are.

If you’re a fan of lobster then this is the food truck for you. They have trucks that go all around the country, and there’s a reason they have a line every time they come to town. They feature lobster, crab, and shrimp rolls.

2. Dos Potrillos Mexican Food Truck

If you’re in the Aiken area and a fan of Mexican food, Dos Portrillols has you covered. They feature taco, burritos and more. We also hear the birria & pineapple water are a must try.

3. Coach T’s On the Road

Coach T’s is a hidden gem. While primarily at the Savannah River Site you can also find that at certain events on the weekends. They have hamburgers, fish sandwiches and more, and people rave about the fried honey bun with ice cream.

4. Vic’s Grill

Fans of authentic Puertorican food can rejoice if they find this food truck. Several people reached out to us to get this one on the list. They feature tripletas, papas locas, tacos locos, quesadillas, and more.

5. Back From The Dead Cafe

This coffee shop on wheels has been turning a lot of heads. Grab an expresso, a cappuccino, or if you’re hungry try out the kolache and klobesnek.

6. Cozi Cup Coffee

This camper coffee house is definitely one to check out if you’re a coffee fan. If you happen to be by Space Yoga Studio, they’ll be there every Friday from 7a-12p.

7. K’s Buffalo Wings

Wings, tenders, and fries, K’s has it all. Find them weekends on 10th & Broad Street 10PM-3AM.

8. SmokeShow Southern Style BBQ

These folks can be found all over the CSRA, and if you’re a BBQ fan you don’t want to miss this one. They feature ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, and more. Don’t leave without trying some of ” Momma’s Mac and Cheese.”

9. Ubora Coffee Roasters

You may already know this Active Duty/Veteran owned business for it’s amazing coffee but did you know it has it’s own truck as well. Currently the cafe is closed at Ubora but you still get walk up service at the truck.

These are just some of the food trucks that can be found in the CSRA. Be sure to check out their social media pages to see when you can find them in your neck of the woods.