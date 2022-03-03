AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re looking for a hot bowl of ramen in the CSRA, you have plenty of options to choose from.
In the United States, Ramen first made it’s debut back in the 70’s with “Cup O’ Noodles.”
Since then, the noodle dish has become very popular, and you can find ramen restuarants now more than ever.
What was innitally reffered to as “college student food” has become some peoples favorite cuisine.
We decided to take the time to let you know about some places to grab ramen for when the mood strikes you.
- Mirin Fusion Kitchen
Mirin Fusion Kitchen is located at 630 Crane Creek Drive, and has had customers talking since it opened in the Sprouts Farmers Market Shopping Center. It’s popular items include a Japanese Ramen, a build your own dish option, and Hibachi. You’re welcome to do a To-Go order or you can stop in and have a seat and eat with friends. There is also an option for delivery.
- Soy Noodle House
Soy Noodle House, located on Broad street, is a Downtown Augusta staple. The restaurant has a mix of Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai, and Japanese cuisine. You can grab a bowl of ramen and have a seat inside the restaurant. There’s also a takeout option.
- Pho-Ramen’l Eating House
One of Downtown Augusta’s newest restaurants has a mix of pho and ramen on their menu. Located on Broad Street, you have the option of dining in or take out. Ramen dishes there include a Southern Katsu Chicken Ramen, Pork Ramen, and if you’re vegan, no need to worry, there’s a Vegan Ramen as well.
- Hello Poke
The Hello Poke on Agerton Lane is known for it’s Hawaiian Poke bowls. What you may not know is there’s also a ramen option on the menu as well. You can do dine-in or takeout, and there’s a delivery option as well.
- Kinja Sushi Express
Kinja Sushi Express is located on 516 Shartom Drive. The restaurant features ramen options and is dine-in and takeout .