AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re looking for a hot bowl of ramen in the CSRA, you have plenty of options to choose from.

In the United States, Ramen first made it’s debut back in the 70’s with “Cup O’ Noodles.”

Since then, the noodle dish has become very popular, and you can find ramen restuarants now more than ever.

What was innitally reffered to as “college student food” has become some peoples favorite cuisine.

We decided to take the time to let you know about some places to grab ramen for when the mood strikes you.