SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme is congratulating the Class of 2023 Seniors with free donuts for their achievement.

To celebrate, graduating seniors will receive a free Original Glazed Dozen and a Dough-ploma at participating Krispy Kremes.

You will need to go to a participating Krispy Kreme in your cap and gown, 2023 swag or take your student ID to pick up your donuts.

Krispy Kreme said the limit is a dozen donuts per graduating senior. The offer is not available online.