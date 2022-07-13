(WJBF) – Wednesday, July 13th, is recognized as National French Fry Day.

It’s a day that recognizes one of people’s favorite foods across the country.

To celebrate, we wanted to make a list of some non-fast food places that locals recommended to go to when you want to grab some French fries.

Laziza specializes in Mediterranean food and they have some really good feta fries, too. Stop in for one of their many platters and get a side of feta fries to go with it.

2. Knuckle Sandwiches

If you’re a fan of fries, you should definitely swing by Knuckle Sandwiches. Stop in for their famous “PBR-B-Q Sandwich,” and more.

3. Frog Hollow Tavern

Frog Hollow’s fries have people around the Augusta area talking. It’s a great place for a date night and their menu features plenty of locally and regionally grown, seasonal ingredients.

4. Grumpy’s Sports Pub

If you’re in Aiken and want to grab some fries, you could stop by Grumpy’s. They have a several different types of fries, as well, including a special cut fries, sweet potato fries, and curly fries.

5. Jackie M’s and Son Cafe and Catering

Philly cheese steaks, wings, and peach cobbler…you can find it all at Jackie M’s and Son Cafe and Catering. We also hear they have some pretty good fries, too.

6. The Variety Restaurant

This place is known for it’s great seafood and great service. French fries always go great with seafood, so if you’re in Aiken stop by this place when they reopen July 14th at 4 p.m.

7. Ironwood Tavern

Along with it’s fries, this place has a lot to choose from. Woodfired pizza, jumbo wings, burgers, sandwiches, and that’s just their dinner menu. Try them out for dinner or stop in for Sunday brunch.

8. Farmhaus Burger

Burgers and fries go together like pancakes and syrup, so it’s no surprise that Farmhaus has some good fries to go along with their tasty burgers. I personally recommend trying their fries with side of feta dressing or tot sauce, but I’ll let you decide for yourself.

9. Mirin Fusion Kitchen

When you think of Mirin you probably think of their ramen, spring rolls, or specialty drinks. On their starters though, they feature cheesy beef fries and it’s become a favorite for some.

10. Village Deli

The Village Deli has been around since 1988 and have won locals over with their good food and service. They feature several types of fries including lemon wedge fries, sweet potato fries, and beer battered fries.

These are some of the many great place in the area to grab French fries on National French Fry Day. So be sure to grab some and celebrate.