Fire department helps fellow firefighter’s wife see him through hospital window as he battles COVID

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Firefighters in Wichita Falls, Texas, have done something special for the family of fellow firefighter battling COVID-19 in a hospital.

The firefighter is not currently allowed visitors, but that didn’t stop his station from coming up with a plan. They decided to bring a ladder truck down to the hospital to lift his wife to his window, so the two could finally see each other.

Fire Chief Ken Prillaman says he knows the gesture from the station meant the world to the family.

“She was overwhelmed with the amount of support and this is one of those things that we talk about, supporting each other, looking out for each other,” Prillaman said. “But when it comes down to it, it’s a bit surreal. These guys are incredible about supporting each other and their families.”

The firefighter, who was not identified, is still in the hospital. His family is asking everyone to please keep him in their prayers.