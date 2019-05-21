Lake Forest Hills Elementary performs tribute to hit musical 'Hamilton'
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Lake Forest Hills Elementary School is finishing the school year on the stage.
May 21, fourth and fifth graders performed a tribute to the popular musical Hamilton.
It's based on Founding Father Alexander Hamilton's life.
