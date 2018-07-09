Georgia police join lip sync battle with 'Uptown Funk'
MONROE, Ga. (AP) - A lip sync battle among police departments has swept social media in the U.S., with a Georgia force answering the call.
News outlets report officers with the Monroe Police Department recorded a music video set to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," with an assist from the city's firefighters. Shared Sunday, the video had amassed 150,000 views on Facebook within seven hours.
Monroe police joined other agencies in competing in an unofficial contest, which news outlets characterize as aiming to highlight public safety and improve law enforcement's image. The phenomenon has spread through challenges issued to other departments. In this instance, Monroe police called out Loganville, Snellville, Social Circle and Winder police.
The Monroe police video includes a disclaimer noting public tax dollars weren't used in the video's production.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
- Inmate Found Dead
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-