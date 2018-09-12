Fort Gordon remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11

FORT GORDON, S.C. (WJBF)- - Fort Gordon hosted a march in memory of soldiers who fought in the war of terror. It ended with a special September 11th ceremony.

On this day 17 years ago, nearly 3000 people lost their lives. Fort Gordon's annual 9/11 ceremony ensures those people are never forgotten.

"Thank you Father for their dedication," Fort Gordon's chaplain prayed. "Thank you, God, for their sacrifice."



Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon: "...343 New York City firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 port authority police officers," Colonel Jim Clifford explained.

"It's a sad day because 17 years ago we lost a lot of great people, needlessly," Firefighters James Freece and Charles Puig told NewsChannel 6. "And for the past 17 years we have been trying to rid the world of the bad people."

...never forgetting the 125 military members who died inside of the Pentagon and those trapped on flights: "Flight 93: The courageous passengers decided to take control of the flight resulting in its crash in Pennsylvania rather than its intended target, Washington, D.C," Colonel

SAMANTHA:

Emergency vehicles positioned throughout the campus and at every gate-- everyone on Fort Gordon moved outside for a moment of silence.

((SILENCE))

With the American flag at half staff, three cannon shots fired at different times-- signifying the crashes of the three planes hijacked by terrorists.

COLONEL JIM CLIFFORD/ FORT GRODON GARRISON COMMANDER:

"We can be bent, but not broken. So today, reflect on our past, remember our fallen and move forward as one country, indivisible."

