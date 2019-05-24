Ambulance subsidy is sticking point Video

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) - Augusta's leaders are looking at paying the price when it comes to lowering the cost of ambulance service.

Two proposals before city leaders would once again have the city contract with Gold Cross.

Under the proposals.. Gold Cross would give Augusta the ambulance zone provider designation and lower its transport fees.

In exchange the city would pay the company a 650 thousand dollar subsidy.

"I don't know if we want to do 650 grand I think part of the reason why this contract is not a done deal was because the numbers I think looking at the fees looking at the subsidy I think we may have to end up yielding a subsidy I'm not sure 650 thousand dollars is it though," says Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the Gold Cross deal at next week's Public Safety Committee meeting.