Augusta- The Augusta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. in partnership with The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History Health Initiative are hosting a mental health summit.

The topic is Coping with Corona. Panelists will speak on navigating through the coronavius pandemic, depression and anxiety, self care , and emotional support.

It will be Thursday, Jan. 14th at 7:00 P.M. The event is free and you must register to attend.