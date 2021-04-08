Bridgestone Workers in Aiken County Receive Final Vaccine Dose and $100 in Vaccine Support Payment

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)– Bridgestone Americas, Inc. extended vaccine support payments to all 33,000 of its U.S. employees who were willing to be vaccinated.

Bridgestone Americas, Inc., confirmed that employees at their two Aiken plants who’ve chosen to be vaccinated received a one-time vaccine support payment of $100.

Vaccinations began on-site at the two Aiken plants in early March, and the second dose of the vaccine is being administered Thursday and Friday of this week to those who received the first.

More than 480 employees between the two plants have already responded to the call to get vaccinated.

Bridgestone Americas President and CEO Paolo Ferrari said the company made a commitment to providing employees with the educational and support tools to make informed decisions about the vaccine.

During Bridgestone’s original announcement March 10 that they were moving forward with wide access to the $100 support payments, company representatives said that the $100 support payments are made in the hope of removing barriers for employees getting the vaccine, such as missing work, child care, and transportation costs.

First-dose vaccinations at the two Aiken plants began the next day.

Bridgestone representatives say that the company will continue to stress CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, mask usage, and handwashing as long as COVID-19 remains a significant public health threat.

The vaccination clinics at the two factories in Aiken County were provided by local health officials.