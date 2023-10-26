(WHTM) — Best Buy has recalled about 930,000 Insignia pressure cookers due to a burn hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the inner pot of the pressure cooker has the wrong volume markings, which could lead to overfilling.

The commission says this can result in hot food and liquids being “ejected” when the pressure cooker is vented — either by using the steam release valve or by removing the top.

“Consumers should always check that the inner pot is not filled beyond two-thirds capacity when pressure cooking, that the lid is fully locked before pressure cooking is started, and that the floating locking valve has dropped before attempting to open the lid when pressure cooking,” the CPSC advised.

So far, Best Buy has gotten 31 incident reports, including 17 reported burn injuries, according to the commission.

The recall includes Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers with model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9, and black non-stick inner cooker pots — which were sold separately as replacements — with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9.

The recalled products, which came in six- and eight-quart capacities, were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at Best Buy and Amazon from October 2017 through June 2023 for $50 to $120.

Recalled Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, model no. NS-MC60SS8 (Photo Courtesy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, model no. NS-MC60SS9 (Photo Courtesy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, model no. NS-MC80SS9 (Photo Courtesy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Example of on-Product Label for Recalled Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cooker (Photo Courtesy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The commission says anyone with the recalled pressure cookers should stop using them immediately and contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve.