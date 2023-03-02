AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta’s first rage room, Dahman’s Revenge has relocated to its new location on 436 Fenwick Street, Augusta GA, 30901.

To celebrate the event, the veteran owned business had guests check out the new facility.

Along with more space, and parking the new facility has plenty of new features including a car smash, a Glo paint splash room, and even a pillow fight room.

The owners celebrated with a ribbon smashing event.

Dahman’s Revenge is back and open for business, owners are thankful to the city of Augusta for supporting them since the beginning.

“We heard all of your requests, and we have a beautiful car for you to come and destroy, we have so much fun stuff, come see us. We’ve missed you, it’s been a long week,” said Co-Owner, Dammann.