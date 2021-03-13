Augusta Dream Center hosts 4th annual Cinderella Day

Augusta- It was a day of primp, press and curl at the Augusta Dream Center. Organizers held their 4th annual Cinderella Day and girls from across the C.S.R.A got the chance to feel like royalty.



“I wanted to come because I didn’t to go to prom last year, because it was cancelled,” said Briana Gresham, a senior at Burke County High School.

Like most of the girls that attended Cinderella Day, her prom was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“I think this year is more important than ever before just because we’ve been in lockdown and not going to school so just to be able to give them this uplifting day and pour into them and just make them feel good about themselves,” said Kellie Cordana, executive director at the Augusta Dream Center.

We followed Briana as she went through the process. First up was hair and makeup.

“We have a person in the front doing makeup and, in the back, to do hair so we can kind of do it in tandem and we’re just taking the girls in the order that they come, and they get about 15 minutes,” said Brittany Nelson, a local makeup artist. “We’re really focusing on eyes because everybody is masked up and their putting in a couple of curls or a quick up do or something so that they can feel good when they shop,” she added.

Then it was time to pick a dress.



“We work on this all year round, this year we have over 3 thousand dresses all donated to us and it takes alot of local individuals willing to give their time, their money, their talents, and then we get sponsors,” said Cordana.



The dresses came in a variety of styles, colors and sizes. Briana went through a few choices but finally found her perfect dress along with the shoes and accessories to match.



“It was a lot more fun than I thought it would be” said Gresham.



“The girls just leave here empowered. Some in tears, but good tears, because they just get this attention and we just pour into them the whole day that they’re here and just make them feel beautiful and special, and the perk is they get to leave with all of this formal stuff,” said Cordana.



Cinderella day is every 2nd Saturday in March.