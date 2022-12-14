ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Zoo Atlanta’s 18-year-old male Sumatran tiger, Sparky, has passed away.

“Animal care and veterinary teams had been treating and providing supportive care for Sparky, who was considered geriatric for a tiger, for multiple age-related conditions. Given the slow deterioration of his condition, his age, and his poor long-term prognosis, the teams made the difficult decision to euthanize him.”

“Zoo Atlanta is heartbroken by the loss of Sparky, who was greatly loved by his care team and who inspired awe and fascination in all visitors who had the privilege of seeing him here at the Zoo. Our Animal Care and Veterinary Teams pursued every avenue in his care, even in the face of unresolvable age-related conditions,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “While losing such a special and beautiful individual is never easy, we are especially disheartened by the loss of such a critically endangered animal.”

Sparky was born April 22, 2004, and arrived in Zoo Atlanta back in 2018. Sparky was not only loved by his team, but park visitors as well.