EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) --- Pets are part of our family. Most pet owners shower them with unconditional love. Now that most of us are working from home to allow social distancing, should we limit the love we give to our four-legged friends since the coronavirus infected a tiger at The Bronx Zoo?

"We don't need to be overly concerned with our pets getting sick from this right now," said Hilltop Animal Hospital Owner Ian Scholer. "However, we do need to be careful. We need to protect ourselves, we need to limit social contact, and we need to wash our hands regularly."