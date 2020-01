GEORGIA (ABC News) – A stray dog in the former Soviet republic of Georgia has become an internet sensation after it was filmed helping groups of kindergarten children to cross a busy street.

The dog was filmed in the town of Batumi, barking at cars to get them to stop so the children can use a zebra crossing safely.

The person who filmed the video, Beqa Tsinadze, said the stray dog lives in the neighborhood and is called Kursha.

