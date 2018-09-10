The American Red Cross offers pet preparedness tips ahead of hurricane landfall

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WCBD) - The American Red Cross is reminding residents to begin hurricane preparations and not to forget about your pets.

The American Red Cross says the following are top tips for keeping your pets safe during a disaster:

1) If an evacuation is ordered then take your pets with you. If it's not safe for you to stay in your home during an emergency, it's not safe for pets either.

2) Your emergency supply kit should include items for your pet.

3) Make an evacuation plan for you and your pets. Many hotels and shelters do not accept animal guests, and other service animals.

Assemble an Emergency Kit for Your Pet

Keep items in an accessible place and store them in sturdy containers so that they can be carried easily.

Your kit should include:

Sturdy leashes, harnesses and/or carriers to transport pets safely and ensure that they can’t escape.

Food, drinking water, bowls, cat litter/pan and a manual can opener if you pet eats canned food.

Medications and copies of medical records stored in a waterproof container.

A first aid kit.

Current photos of you with your pet(s) in case they get lost. Since many pets look alike, this will help to eliminate mistaken identity and confusion.

Information on feeding schedules, medical conditions, behavior problems, and the name and number of your veterinarian in case you have to foster or board your pets.

Pet beds and toys, if easily transportable.

More information can be found on the Red Cross website.