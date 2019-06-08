The Aiken County Animal Shelter is taking in so many pets, the ones already there can’t get adopted

The Aiken County Animal Shelter has pets. In fact, so many pets volunteers say they are running out of space to house them.

The adoption coordinator says June is when they get a spike of dogs and kittens.

“We see homeless pets and unwanted pets being born year after year, after year,” said Hillary Clark-Kulis. “The only way we are going to get ahead of it; we can’t adopt our way out of this. We have to spay and neuter our way out of this.”

Clark-Kulis told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson they had 126 surrendered animals come in the four days after Memorial Day. Now they are up to 224 pets in total.

“It just ridiculous that we can just pull these kinds of numbers, out of this small of a community,” explained Clark-Kulis.

Adoption floors like the Aiken County Animal Shelter are starting to fill up. The volunteers told Devin, they don’t have enough kennels for these dogs to be adopted.

“It’s not fair to the dogs that get abandoned, because they are so used to being in a home,” said Janice Freeland. “They come here in a strange place, and they are put in a kennel.”

Freeland is here to bring home two dogs for her four-legged friend Poochie Mane. She says people must understand it’s a lifetime commitment.

“If you’re going to take a dog if you have to keep that dog through thick and thin,” explained Freeland. “That is the way it should be when you adopt a dog or buy one.”

Dog lovers like Freeland are trying to help bring down the shelter’s intake numbers. Here’s how you can too.

“If they are not an immediate danger, they’re not injured, or not in the road they are just coming around,” said Clark-Kulis. “Wait and see if they are hanging around. They might have been dumped, and probably to continue to hang around. However, they might go home.”

The Aiken County Animal Shelter has extended adoption hours every Saturday from 11 AM to 4:30 PM.