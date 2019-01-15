Taka, the burned dog, finds his forever home Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Good news about a dog we've been following for several months now. Taka was badly burned in a house fire in October. Now, he's well on his way to recovery.

What once was a long journey for Taka, has now reached it's end thanks to one of Care More's technicians.

"He's mine and I just feel like he was meant to be mine and I don't know. I just can't explain it," says Crystal Lesley.

Taka is an eight year old Shiba Inu, who barely made it out of a house fire in 2018.

At first, veterinarians were not sure Taka would survive his injuries. But three months later, Taka is doing well and he's got a new home.

Crystal Lesley, a vet tech at Care More Animal Hosptial adopted him after things did not work out at another home.

"Y'know when you're seeing somebody through or an animal through something like this, the bond is so strong. Y'know the thought of him kinda going anywhere else was stressing me out," says Lesley

Doctors from the Joseph M. Still Burn Center volunteered their time help Taka heal properly.

Crystal says the support that Taka has recieved through his journey is nothing short of amazing.

"Honestly this could not have happened without the community support rallying behind him. Because they donated, they are the ones that, I mean we did it but we could not have done it without them."

Throughout his surgeries and recovery, Taka has had some major accomplishments. Crystal says he's a much different dog from when she first met Taka in October.

"He loves to be loved, he loves to be petted, he loves attention. People get afraid to touch him but I'm like 'please touch him'."

If you want to continue following Taka's recovery, you can follow the Care More Animal Hospital Facebook page.

I'm told Taka will pretty soon have his own Facebook page.