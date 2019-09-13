Severely injured dog given new lease on life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new lease on life and off the streets for a severely injured dog rescued by Dog Networking Agents a couple of weeks ago.

Burn surgeon, Dr. James Collins, from Still burn center stepped in to give Dorian a skin graft on the top of his head.

Dorian was rescued looking like he had been scalped—possibly from being hit by a car.

According to Care More Animal hospital, Dorian did just fine in the surgery and is resting comfortably at his foster home.

No word on when Dorian will be eligible for adoption.