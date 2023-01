AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Have you seen Prince?

A local family is missing their beloved pet and they’re offering a reward!

He has been spotted several times in the Pleasant Home Road area, between Lakemont Presbyterian Church and the Waffle House.

He’s a long-haired mini, red dachshund, who’s 1 ½ years old and weighs 11 pounds.

If you’ve seen him, the family is offering a reward.

Please call Lou McKnight at 706-564-4194 if you see him.