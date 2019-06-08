Pet adoption event to be held in Aiken

The Humane Society of McCormick County (HSMC) will host a pet adoption event in Aiken on Saturday, June 8th.

Prior to the event, the HSMC will receive a $4,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. Organizers say the money will go toward the HSMC’s “No more litters, fix your critters” low-cost spay/neuter program. The money will be used to provide free spay and neuter, and a rabies shot if needed, to dogs and cats owned by McCormick County residents.

The adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Petco on Fabian Drive near the intersection of Pine Log and Whiskey Roads. The store will also be grilling hot dogs.

IF YOU GO

Who: Humane Society of McCormick County

Where: Petco – 251 Fabian Drive, Aiken, South Carolina

When: Saturday, June 8th, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.