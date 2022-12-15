AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) are holding their annual Home for the Holidays adoption event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They are located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.

All of the adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge during this event, and Santa will be there greeting kids and posing for photos with adopted pets and their new owners.

NewsChannel 6’s own John Hart is hosting the event.

Home for the Holidays is the last adoption event of the year and will mostly take place outdoors, with dogs brought out to potential adopters.

While the shelter is at full capacity, it is hoped this special event will result in all of the pets on the adoption floor finding forever homes.

Here is just a sampling of the shelter’s adoptable pets:

Kobe: Sweet, tan Pibble Kobe is 3 years old, 50 pounds and walks great on a leash.

Kobe

Mac: Three-year-old, 62-pound Mac is a handsome Retriever mix with a lot of playful energy. He is athletic and loves to chase and fetch tennis balls. He also loves playing in water.

Mac

Hutch: Sweet, tri-color Retriever mix Hutch is 3 years old, 48 pounds and is the best tennis ball fetcher in the shelter.

Hutch

Holden: Wonderful housecat whose purr sounds like turtledoves chatting. He is six years old and a wonderful, ticked Tabby who is full of love.

Holden

Gwyneth: Senior Bulldog mix who loves children and people, but not other pets since she was bred so much in her past.

Gwyneth

Panda: White and black mixed breed Panda’s leg was shattered by a bullet during a drive-by shooting. His front left leg could not be saved but he doesn’t let it slow him down. This dog lives every day to the fullest and likes other dogs.

Panda

For more information about Saturday’s Home for the Holidays adoption event, please go to FOTASAiken.org, where you can view photos and details about all the animals available for adoption. Or call the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 803.642.1537 (option #3) or email info@fotasaiken.org.