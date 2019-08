(WJBF) – Today we celebrate National Dog Day!

Monday August 26th is indeed National Dog Day. You can celebrate by waking your dog or volunteer at a local dog shelter.

For bigger steps, you could adopt a dog or begin fostering.

The day encourages people to own dogs of all breeds, pure and mixed.

You can also post photos of the pups in your life on social media with the hash tag #NationalDogDay