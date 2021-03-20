Georgia Southern Eagle alumni network collects donations for pets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Southern Eagle alumni network wants to make sure area animal shelters are prepared during the pandemic.

The group collected items from the community for animal shelters in Richmond, Columbia and Aiken Counties Saturday.

Organizers say the pandemic has put a strain on operations across the CSRA.

“It means a lot to us because we rely so heavily on donated food, so this is terrific. Especially when we get specific brands like for small dogs and puppies and kittens and I see a lot of that in those bags so that’s tremendous,” said Crystal Eskola with Richmond County Animal Shelter.

“This year has been kind of tough with the coronavirus and we had to cancel our major fundraising events so this has meant a whole lot. We have a lot of animals coming in…so many malnourished, skinny and it’s just so awesome to see how the community really cares about the animals,” said Kathy Jacobs, Program Coordinator with F.O.T.A.S.

The drop off ended with a big donation from the Downtown Dog store in Aiken.

The community brought in more than 1,000 pounds of food.