AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Valentines Day is right around the corner and the Aiken County Animal Shelter and FOTAS are looking to pair up people with a furry friend before the holiday.

An adoption event called “Find Your Furry Valentine” is happening on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.

Adoption counselors will be on hand to help you find the perfect match, and FOTAS volunteers will be serving “Mocktails & Pawderves.” There will also be a doggie kissing booth.

Dog adoptions will be only $14, with the shelter currently at full capacity, there will be plenty of pets to choose from.

A list of examples was provided to give an idea of some of the adoptable pets:

Douglas: Sweet, tan & white Pibble Douglas is 5 years old, 53 pounds and loves car rides. He is a terrific companion who loves to explore new places with you. He doesn’t like to share his humans, so he wants to be your one and only pet.

Rosemary: Three-year-old, 47-pound Rosemary is such a love despite her difficult past. This sweet girl was likely used as a bait dog, and then discarded after she wouldn’t fight. She has buckshot in her hind leg and arrived alarmingly skinny and covered in bite marks. She loves humans, especially children, but is scared of most dogs.

Clementine: Sweet, white Pibble Clementine arrived at the shelter shut down, but she is now greeting visitors and playing with other dogs during playgroup. Just one year old, this special girl needs to find a home that has other dogs.

Maserati: Wonderful Rottweiler mix Maserati is sweet, well behaved and nice-sized at only 78 pounds. He is 4 years old, playful and would do best as an only pet or with a submissive female dog.

Melvin: One-year-old white Tabby Melvin is a housecat looking for a home. He is under 10 pounds and loves to be petted and stroked along his neck. He is a little shy but extremely loving.

Dipsy Doodle: Black mixed breed Dipsy Doodle is 4 years old, 52 pounds and great with people and kids. However, she needs to be your one and only pet.

For more info on the event you can call 803-642-1537, option 3.