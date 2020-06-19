Father fights off shark after it bites son at North Carolina beach

SALVO, N.C. (WGHP) – A shark bit a teenage boy Thursday in the waters off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
The 16-year-old was jumping over waves with his sister and dad about 25 feet away from the shore when the shark bit him on his leg.
Tim Arthur, the boy’s father, told WGHP he heard his son scream and saw him fighting the shark. The shark has holding onto his son’s thigh, and the boy was trying to hit the shark with his hand.
Arthur swam over and started kicking and punching the shark to get it off. It let go once Arthur kicked it in the nose.
The teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries and required 17 stitches. He was released later that night and is now using crutches.
Arthur counted more than 40 teeth marks.
The family says they are still at the beach as of Friday and plan to stay for a few more days.
