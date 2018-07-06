Dogs swipe mail carrier's lunch and reaction goes viral

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMITHFIELD, VA (WAVY) -

Many dog owners can tell you their babies can be a handful.

However, one thing is for certain: with all dogs -- they love to eat.

That's the case with two Smithfield dogs, just this time, they helped themselves to the mail carrier's lunch.

Bear and Bull are 6-year-old Labrador mastiffs. Bull has a few pounds on his partner in crime - and his name matches his personality.

He's been bit by a copper head snake -- twice. Meanwhile, Bear is the quiet type and his white spot is unique.

"They are big goofs," said their owner Carol Jordan.

They say you can't teach a dog new tricks, but these two don't need any help in that department.

We came home and had this note in her mailbox and we thought, 'oh jeez, what'd they do.'"

They wouldn't hurt a fly, but apparently they'll swipe your lunch. The proof is in a note left by the mail carrier.

The note reads: "Hey, I drove up to deliver a package, and both of the dogs crawled into my truck they got into my lunch and ate an egg and some carrots and some pumpkin seeds. I don't know if that will upset their tummies, just FYI."

Jordan was not surprised, and quickly drafted up this apology note on behalf of the brothers.

It reads: "My humans said thank you for the note but we didn't like the note because we got in trouble."

Jordan included a Subway gift card, too.

"We wanted to shame them so we took a picture of the note and a picture of them and oh my gosh."

That reaction is right -- thousands and thousands of likes and shares, and it went viral.

Dog owners in Australia, New Zealand and Denmark have reached out thanking the dogs for all the smiles.

"This is just something funny and so many people can relate to this because they have labs and dogs."

And while Carol hasn't seen the mail carrier since the dogs put their paws in her lunch box, she's grateful they've left paw prints on so many hearts.

"I guess everyone got a good laugh out of it and it's just so funny."

Carol says she rescued Bull and Bear from a shelter and as puppies they were put into a high kill shelter.